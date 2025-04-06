This video More videos

Take a peek inside this wacky street cafe, in a hilarious video that includes a disastrous cake-baking demonstration.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SPAM, Smash potato and all the other retro foods are on the menu, in this bizarre ‘rolling’ cafe.

Pam and Gordon brought their 60’s themed diner to the seaside, where they entertained youngsters with a tongue-in-cheek demo on how to bake a cake - which ended in disaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The zany duo, who run the Kitsch Kafe, explain: “People have had enough of food on slates with things drizzled on it...Bring back the SPAM and chips is what I say!”

Pam and Gordon cook up some chaos with the Kitsch Kafe | Lucinda Herbert

No food was actually served during the short interactive food-themed street show. In a slapstick interview, Gordon tells video journalist, Lucinda Herbert: “There’s a bit of culture...mainly growing on the food,” as his partner, Pam, adds: “A bit of danger too.”

The comedy waiters, from Ambleside said their home town is ‘too posh’ to appreciate the kind of culinary dishes they promote. When asked how SPAM ‘goes down’ with a modern shopper, Pam responds “Hopefully it won’t come back up again.”

Gordon from Kitsch Cafe | Shots! TV

The highly entertaining clip is taken from Episode 34 of Unconventional Brits - a show that celebrates all things quirky and eccentric in the UK. Watch the full episode at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52837933/unconventional-brits-episode-34