Watch the shocking moment an HGV driver was caught on camera eating a yoghurt with a spoon while driving along the M5.

Shocking video (click to play above) shows the hungry motorist spooning yoghurt into his mouth while driving on the motorway. The HGV driver was one of 20 drivers pulled over by cops as part of Operation Tramline.

Texting driver swore at cop

They also pulled over a texting van driver who swore at officers, others using a mobile phone, not being in control of a vehicle, failing to wear seatbelts and driving with an insecure load.

Police rode in an unmarked HGV lorry, loaned by National Highways, and covered between junctions 8 and 14 of the motorway over three days earlier this month. Gloucestershire Police said the elevated position of the lorry cab helped officers to identify and deal with a number of offences.

Video footage was then recorded from the unmarked lorry cab before officers in an accompanying car were notified and pulled over the drivers.

The offences were dealt with by way of Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) and summons. These can potentially result in a fine of £100 for failing to wear a seatbelt, £200 and six penalty points for using a handheld mobile device and a £300 fine for driving a vehicle in contravention of a prohibition.

Penalties for dangerous drivers

Penalties for driving whilst disqualified can lead to a fine of up to £5,000 and up to six months’ imprisonment. Sergeant Matt Firth from the Roads Policing Unit said: “The use of the HGV from National Highways enables our Roads Policing officers to detect some offences that would otherwise be a challenge to identify.

“Reducing the numbers of those killed or seriously injured on our roads is a priority for Gloucestershire Constabulary, and making the roads safer for all is what our communities want our team to be leading on. We will continue to deal with offences positively, remembering that any of us or our loved ones could be impacted by such behaviours whilst using the roads.”

National Highways has three unmarked HGV cabs which it loans out to police forces across the country as part of Operation Tramline.

The operation was introduced to crack down on offenders who continue to break the law and to help decrease the number of people killed or seriously injured on the National Highways road network (motorways and major trunk roads).

National Highways Assistant Regional Safety Programme Manager Beverley Hannah, said: “Working closely with our police partners, National Highways is striving to stamp out inappropriate driving behaviours on our roads.

“While we always hope that when our HGVs go out no instances of unsafe driving will be seen, thanks to the elevated position in the cabs the officers have a clear view into all vehicles so those who do put themselves and others at risk can be spotted and stopped.