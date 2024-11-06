Watch the moment a father walked down the aisle, forgetting to wait for his daughter the bride - leaving her, the groom and their guests laughing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hilarious video shows the moment a father made his way down the aisle - but forgot the bride.

Neil Crossley, 60, was readying himself before walking his daughter Amy Totty, 30, towards the altar at Holmfirth Vineyard in Yorkshire on October 4. But in a moment of miscommunication between Neil and the venue staff, he started walking down the aisle to the groom, Harry Totty, 29, without the bride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil almost got to the altar before a member of the wedding venue staff caught up to him and led him back to where he should have been waiting. The slip up got everyone laughing and mention of it became a last-minute addition to Neil's speech for the reception.

Amy and Harry Totty on their wedding day with Amy's parents Neil and Donna in Holmfirth, Yorkshire. | Michael Hirst / SWNS

Neil, a teacher from Barnsley in Yorkshire, said: "After the initial fumble, it just felt very funny to everyone, including myself. I even managed to sneak it into my 'Father of the Bride' speech at the reception afterwards”.

Amy, a nurse, said: "It was just pure miscommunication between my dad and the staff. He thought they told him to walk when they had actually said wait for me!

"It was just perfect timing as he made me, my husband and all our lovely friends and family laugh. I especially appreciated it as I was trying very hard not to cry and he helped me compose myself. It was a special moment none of us will forget."