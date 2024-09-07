Dramatic drone footage shows flames and smoke pouring from roof of massive factory building
Dramatic drone footage shows flames and smoke pouring from the roof of a massive factory building in a town centre.
The footage was captured by Spears Security Ltd on September 7.
More than 30 firefighters are tackling the blaze at the derelict building and nearby residents have been told to keep their windows shut. Six appliances are in attendance, with Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service being assisted by crews from Wyre Forest, Bromsgrove, Droitwich, Stourbridge and Haden Cross stations.
The fire service has asked motorists and the public to avoid the affected area - Park Lane in Kidderminster - due to congestion.
In a photo shared by the fire service, flames can be seen engulfing multiple storeys of the building, with boarded windows burnt through.
Posting to X just after 1pm, Hereford and Worcester Fire Control said: “HWFRS (Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service) assets have the fire in the derelict building in Park Lane Kidderminster surrounded however, advise local residents to continue to keep windows and doors shut whilst there is a smoke plume. Park Lane is blocked due to appliances, motorists and the public please avoid.”
