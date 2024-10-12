Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch dashcam footage of drunk driver Declan Muers running five red lights before smashing into two parked cars - claiming he didn't want to pay the £7.50 taxi fare.

Shortly after 4am on February 18, police illuminated their blue lights after spotting Declan Muers driving at speed along Maid Marian Way in Nottingham city centre.

Muers failed to stop and went through five red lights before crashing into two parked cars in Hungerhill Road, St Ann’s. He sustained a minor head injury.

Declan Muers failed to stop for police and went through five red lights before crashing into two parked cars. | Nottinghamshire Police / SWNS

Muers was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre for treatment to a cut head before transferring him into custody, where he was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop when required by a police constable and drink-driving.

He blew a reading of 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Declan Muers, 27, of Brewsters Road, Mapperley, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to all three offences and was given a prison sentence of 16 months, suspended for two years, on October 7. He was further disqualified from driving for two years, given a four-month curfew and told to complete 10 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.