Watch as a drug dealer carrying cocaine, cannabis and a baton is tackled from his off-road motorbike by police before he is arrested.

Police sighted Michael Thomas Hill, who had been riding an off-road motorbike, but was also suspected of driving illegally and drug dealing at around 3:50pm on May 1. As officers went to arrest Hill, he attempted to make off but was apprehended by a plain-clothed officer. Police were then able to arrest Hill and take him into police custody.

Hill was found to be in possession of 23 deals of cocaine, a quantity of cannabis and a police-style baton.

The incident happened at around 3:50pm on May 1 at the junctions of Angle Street and Newstead Road in Middlesbrough.