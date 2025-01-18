Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bodycam footage shows the drink driver telling police “I've not done anything wrong”, despite her blowing three times the legal limit at the roadside.

Bodycam footage shows the moment a drink driver says she has “not done anything wrong” after blowing three times the legal limit.

The driver had broken down on the M4 in Wiltshire when a roadside breath test revealed she was three times over the legal drink driving limit. Officers took her to a custody suite where a further breath test was conducted.

In custody, the driver argued that the police had no evidence that she was driving the car, despite her being the only person at the scene.

The driver pleaded guilty to drink driving and was handed a 20-month disqualification.