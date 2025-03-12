Footage released by South Yorkshire Police shows the moment a “heroic” dog walker helped catch a suspect after a high-speed chase.

On Saturday afternoon (Mar 8), South Yorkshire Police pursued a speeding car after it failed to stop in the Intake area.

The Kia drove at a top speed of 88mph in 30mph zones.

The driver then crashed the car into a wall after which all three occupants of the car fled the scene.

One of the men ran down an alley and tried to get away from the officers that pursued him.

But he was stopped when a woman who was walking her dog stepped in the man’s way.

This allowed police to apprehend the suspect.

PC Sam Duddington, who arrested the man following the woman's intervention, said: "This anonymous hero was just out walking her dog, but sensed what was happening and tried to help us by bravely stepping out in front of the suspect.

"This slowed him down enough to allow myself and PC Luke O'Donnell to catch up with the suspect and arrest him.

"I really do want to thank her as she was incredibly brave and her quick-thinking really did give us the chance to gain ground and make that arrest.

"As police officers, we really do value the public's co-operation and assistance, and knowing we have the support of our communities is a brilliant feeling."

All three occupants were detained after fleeing the scene.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

The 23-year-old man arrested by PC Duddington was dealt with by way of restorative justice after a small amount of cannabis was found in the Kia.

The other occupant has since been released with no further action taken.