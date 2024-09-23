This video More videos

CCTV shows the moment a driver knocks down a cyclist - who had to have a leg amputated after the collision - before leaving the victim lying on the roadside asking for help and selling her car to hide her involvement.

At around 2.25am on August 5 2022, Savannah Roberts, driving her Ford Fiesta, collided with a cyclist when driving up Penarth Road in Cardiff - knocking the rider off his bicycle and causing serious injuries. Roberts did stop and return to the victim however she then drove off - leaving the victim lying on the roadside asking for help.

The cyclist was taken to the University Hospital of Wales before being transferred to Morriston Hospital in Swansea, where he had to have a leg amputated.

Custody image of Savannah Roberts. | South Wales Police

After the collision, Roberts sold the car to try and hide any link to her and the incident. But after extensive enquiries, the car was linked to Roberts and she was arrested, after being seen to be driving through a red light.