The 'last man standing' on a housing estate set for demolition has vowed to stay - as the council starts legal action to kick him out.

In a video interview (click to play above), retired bank worker Nick Wisnewski, 68, says he won’t leave his home on a derelict estate - despite it being earmarked for demolition.

Retired bank worker, Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the last person living on 'Britain's loneliest street' which is all due to be knocked down - but he's refusing to move. | Katielee Arrowsmith SWNS

Mr Wisnewski has been living on his own in the derelict Stanhope Place buildings for the last three years. He is the final resident there amid council plans to demolish the estate and build 300 new homes.

Estate set to be demolished

The buildings in Wishaw in Scotland once contained around 200 residents in 128 flats and are set to be demolished as part of a regeneration project. But Nick says their offers to buy him out haven't been good enough for him to give up his home - and he won't budge.

Nick Wisniewski who is the last resident of Stanhope Place, Gowkthrapple, Wishaw. | Katielee Arrowsmith SWNS

North Lanarkshire Council's planning committee has now agreed to push for a compulsory planning order on his flat so the redevelopment can go ahead. But Nick told the Daily Record: “I’m sticking it out until I hear from the council.”

Nick, who purchased the property from the council in 2017, to avoid paying rent in his retirement, says he has been offered £35,000 for the flat - but says that's not enough to buy another home.

‘They keep it unkempt to annoy me’

He says that despite being the last person remaining, he has no plans to move. Speaking previously, he said: “When people left they just dumped old cookers, mattresses, washing machine outside, it was a mess. The council just left the flats lying empty after people moved out.

“Lots of windows have been broken. Thankfully I haven’t had any trouble. The grass is badly overgrown, it’s ridiculous. I think the council are leaving it unkept to annoy me or in the hope I get fed up and leave.

“They offered me £35,000 for my flat and two years' rent free somewhere else. But I am not prepared to start paying rent again and £35,000 is not enough to buy somewhere new. I didn’t work all my life to have my home taken from me when I am too old to get a mortgage on something else.”