Burry Man covers himself in 13,000 'sticky burrs' in bizarre pub crawl tradition to ward off evil spirits
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The unusual tradition, captured in the video report (click to play above) shows council worker Andrew Taylor, 37, dressed as the "Burryman" as he walks through the village - apparently warding off evil spirits.
Traditional village parade
Andrew has been covered from head to toe in "burrs" - the sticky flowerheads of burdock plants in a nearly hour-long process to prepare for the parade.
Pub crawl with a difference
The parade will see Andrew march seven miles through South Queensferry stopping off at each pub on the route - with each pub traditionally providing the Burryman with a free drink of whisky and a straw to drink through.
Andrew said: “There's around 13,000 to 14,000 burrs, give or take, but I haven't counted them individually."
A few whiskies for burr-covered man
Traditionally, the Burryman will collect his burrs himself, before attaching them to panels and wrapping them around his body - wearing several thick layers of clothing and balaclavas to protect himself from their hooks. Only men born in South Queensferry in Scotland can take on the role of the Burryman - with one Burryman taking on the role for 25 years in a row.
Andrew said: "I really love the tradition. It’s a tradition from Queensferry, which means a lot to me and I really enjoy doing it. I'll definitely be having a few whiskies today - I don't know how many though!"
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.