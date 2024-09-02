This video More videos

Britain's unluckiest car buyer Osman Malik has spent nearly £20k on seven dodgy motors in nine months, unknowingly buying a Mini with its plates cloned, and another vehicle breaking down on the motorway within hours, forcing his wife to ban him from Facebook Marketplace.

Osman Malik, 45, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, has been forced to buy a new car nearly every month this year after being scammed twice and ending up with a string of dodgy vehicles - forking out £16,750 in just nine months.

Dad-of-two and pharmacist Osman's run of misfortune began when his trusty Honda Accord was written off in a car accident in December last year. He began trawling Facebook Marketplace and Autotrader for a reliable replacement before settling on a VW Golf for £2,000. But he later found out the roof lining was sagging dramatically and needed urgent repair so he swapped it online for a Land Rover Freelander in January.

Osman Malik with wife Maria. | Osman Malik / SWNS

However, his Land Rover packed in just two weeks later and a mechanic found sand in the oil sump, meaning it needed to be scrapped. Osman then paid £1,300 for a VW Passat in February but soon discovered it had a cracked windscreen, side panel damage and warning lights all over the dash.

A buyer bought the car with its known faults allowing Osman to purchase a Mini One for £1,000 in April. But three weeks later, he was shocked to be hit with a bus lane fine from Manchester - despite being at home in bed at the time. The plates had been cloned and put onto a similar mini but Osman was able to successfully appeal when he pointed out his car had a different colour roof.

Osman then sold his Mini over fears similar trouble would continue and bought a BMW 1 series for £1,000. He then found out it needed bodywork repairing and a £500 key replacement so he sold it, and bought another Honda Accord for £850 in August.

He was also forced to scrap that car after it broke down on the motorway just hours after buying it. Osman has now settled for a Citroen DS4, which he paid £9,000 on finance for after finally listening to his wife Maria and going direct to a car dealership.

Osman's eight cars in nine months:

Honda Accord - written off last December after buying for £2,000 in 2022.

VW Golf - bought for £2,000 in December last year.

Land Rover - swapped for VW Golf on Facebook in January.

VW Passat - bought in February for £1,300.

Mini One - bought in April for £1,000.

BMW 1 Series - bought in June for £1,000.

Honda Accord - bought in August for £850.

Citroen DS4 - bought in August for £9,000.

Work/repairs - £1,600.