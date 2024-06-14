This video More videos

I enjoyed a drink in UK’s cheapest boozer where a pint of lager cost just £1.80 - the average price in 1997.

It's 3pm on a Tuesday afternoon when I arrive at The Ardwick in Blackpool. Already there are six people stood outside the entrance to the traditional pub, on Foxhall Road.

I walk inside and discover the bar area is packed, and all the tables are full of people enjoying a drink - and a game of bingo! Landlady Lynn Haworth, said: “I can keep the costs low because of the volume I sell. We get a lot of local customers, but we also have a lot of holidaymakers who return here year after year."

A pint costs just £1.80 here - the deal includes John Smith’s, Foster's and Strongbow cider. Aside from that, it's an ordinary old-fashioned drinking establishment - the customers seem happy, the staff are friendly and it has a decent little beer garden.