Six-year-old boy accidentally hits his dad between the legs during a game of crazy golf in hilarious video
and live on Freeview channel 276
A dad had a close call during a golf lesson when his son took a huge swing with the club and hit him straight between the legs.
Web-developer James Kam-Radcliffe, 44, was giving his son George, six, some tips at crazy golf on Torquay seafront on May 19. George, who had just scored a hole in one, took a big swing but hit his dad between the legs. Although the hit looks like it could cause a lot of pain, wife and mum Hannah, 42, a lecturer, explained it was a near miss and James wasn't hurt.
Hannah said: "It was just hilarious - I couldn't stop laughing. James had just told him not to hit it too hard. Luckily it just missed and James wasn't hurt. We were both helpless with laughter as we watched the clip back and George loves it: he's watched it about a hundred times."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.