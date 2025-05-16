Boki the brown bear's heart-warming reunion with pals at wildlife park after life-saving brain surgery
Heart-melting video (click to play above) shows the moment when a beloved brown bear reunited with his two pals - seven months after he had life-saving brain surgery.
Boki wasted no time play-fighting with his old friends Fluff & Scruff - almost a year after they were separated. The rescue animal made history as the first brown bear to undergo life-saving brain surgery in October 2024.
Watch the adorable footage of the trio back together - as Boki continues to recover from his pioneering operation at Wildwood Trust.
Last year, Boki was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition where fluid builds up in the brain, and on Wednesday 9th October, led by world-renowned veterinary surgeon Romain Pizzi he had the life-saving operation to help drain the excess fluid. Boki’s surgery was a success and has spent the past seven months recovering.
Boki was adopted in December 2022, as a 10-month old bear cub in desperate need of a home. After being rejected by his mother at just ten weeks old, Boki was hand-reared at Port Lympne. As he started to grow, it was clear he needed a new home where he could learn how to be a bear, somewhere he would have the space to play and explore, and other ears to teach him natural bear behaviours - so he moved into his new home at Wildwood.
To learn more, or to donate to Wildwood Trust and help fund their work, visit https://www.wildwoodtrust.org/brown-bear-rescue