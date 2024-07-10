Shocking moment plane wheel bounces on runway after dropping from Boeing mid-take off in second time in months
Shocking video shows the moment a plane wheel bounced down a runaway after it had detached from an outbound aircraft.
The wheel dropped from a Boeing 757 aircraft, which the company ended production of in 2004, seconds after it took off.
The United Airlines flight, which was carrying 174 passengers and seven crew members, landed safely, with no injuries being reported. The incident occurred as the plane was flying from Los Angeles to Denver on July 8.
In March, a Boeing 777-200 also lost its wheel during take off.
In dramatic footage, the aircraft can be seen travelling along the runway and lifting into the sky, before a wheel drops from the plane and plummets back to the ground.
The United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Los Angeles airport and there were no reports of injuries.
