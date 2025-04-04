CCTV captures bizarre theft of life-size ornament as cops troll crooks with drumming gorilla soundtrack

By Adam Dutton, Lucinda Herbert
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 12:36 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 05:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This is the bizarre moment two crooks were caught on CCTV stealing a life-size GORILLA ornament from a market stall - before being hilariously trolled by cops.

CCTV footage (click to play above) caught the thieving pair arguing over a gorilla statue, moments before they pinched it from a market stall.

One is heard saying: “There’s nee gorilla here, man,” as they plan to steal the £399 sculpture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The other replies: “That shop there!” After a brief back-and-forth, one of them is seen dashing out of the market clutching the gorilla gnome in his arms.

The Gorilla ornament was taken from Darlington Indoor Market. The Gorilla ornament was taken from Darlington Indoor Market.
The Gorilla ornament was taken from Darlington Indoor Market. | Durham Constabulary / SWNS

CCTV operators tracked Brian Rumley, 50, and Michael O’Brien, 52, as they carried the gorilla through Darlington town centre to a flat just off Skinnergate in the County Durham town.

The team alerted police who raided the property where they found the pair with the stolen gorilla in a bedroom.

Bodycam footage shows the pair supping beer and smoking as the officers enter the flat while a woman is heard shouting, “I don’t know what’s going on!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eventually officers calm the thieves down and handcuff them before seizing the gorilla.

Rumley and O’Brien were arrested and taken to police custody where they were later charged with burglary.

The gorilla was also recovered and has been returned to its rightful owner.

The duo admitted burglary at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (Mar 27).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Council members tracked the stolen gorilla and alerted police who attended a property, where they found Rumley, O'Brien, and the stolen gorilla in a bedroom. Council members tracked the stolen gorilla and alerted police who attended a property, where they found Rumley, O'Brien, and the stolen gorilla in a bedroom.
Council members tracked the stolen gorilla and alerted police who attended a property, where they found Rumley, O'Brien, and the stolen gorilla in a bedroom. | Durham Constabulary / SWNS

Rumley, 50, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 16 weeks while 52-year-old O’Brien, of Arcadia Court, Darlington, was jailed for three months, suspended for a year.

In a victim impact statement, the business owner said that earlier that day, a man had attended the stall and tried to haggle the price of the gorilla down.

He said: “It seems strange to me that the same day that the gorilla has been stolen, someone has shown a great deal of interest in trying to buy the item.

“When items of this price are stolen it causes a massive loss to the business.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A lot of stress and anxiety builds up as a result of these incidents and can lead to a great sense of mistrust.”

Following the sentencing, Durham Police released footage of the raid and the recovery of the gorilla accompanied by the Phil Collins track 'In The Air Tonight'.

The song became famous as the track of the iconic Cadbury's TV advert which aired in 2007 which featured a drumming gorilla.

Watch the video above.

Related topics:PoliceCadburyPropertySmokingBeerCCTVVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice