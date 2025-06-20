Enjoy a pre-flight bite and a drink in peace with airport lounge access – no business class ticket required. | Canva

Lounge access isn’t just for business class anymore – here’s how to unlock cheap entry at UK airports from just £11, with drinks and snacks included.

If you’re flying from a UK airport this year, there’s one affordable way to start your holiday in style – and it doesn’t involve splashing out on a business class ticket. Lounge access is no longer just for elite travellers, and with the right booking option, you can enjoy a quieter, comfier airport experience from as little as £11.

Whether you’re heading off solo or travelling as a group, here are three of the best-value ways to pre-book lounge access – complete with drinks, snacks and a seat away from the crowds.

Holiday Extras – save up to 60% on lounge access at 22 UK airports

Holiday Extras is one of the easiest and most reliable ways to book airport lounges in the UK. Prices start from £24.99, and the booking process is fast and hassle-free. You’ll find lounges at 22 major UK airports including Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Manchester and Birmingham.

Each lounge offers a quiet place to relax for up to three hours before departure, with free drinks (including alcoholic options), snacks, Wi-Fi, and seating that’s far more comfortable than anything you’ll find in the terminal. Many lounges also welcome children, and there’s often entertainment, TVs and flight boards so you stay updated without needing to hover at the gate.

To compare prices and pre-book with Holiday Extras, visit this booking page.

Wowcher voucher – get up to 25% off lounge access for you and up to six others

This Wowcher offer is one of the cheapest ways to book a lounge, especially for groups or families. For just £2, you get a voucher from Sky Parking Services that knocks up to 25% off the price of lounge access at more than 20 UK airports.

The offer covers lounges at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Edinburgh, Birmingham and many more. It’s valid until 19 September 2025 and can be used for up to seven people travelling together. The lounges themselves offer free drinks and snacks, entertainment zones, newspapers and magazines, Wi-Fi, and a far more relaxing vibe than the public departure hall. More than 29,000 travellers have used this deal already.

To get your Wowcher voucher and claim the discount, go to this page.

Lounge Pass – worldwide lounge bookings from just £11

If you’re flying internationally or want to book a return lounge at your destination, Lounge Pass is a great-value option. It offers access to more than 800 airport lounges across 400 airports worldwide, including 48 in the UK, with prices starting from just £11 per person.

Lounge Pass is part of the same group behind Priority Pass and offers lounges in cities like Miami, Singapore, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Toronto and Tenerife South. You’ll get access to a quiet, air-conditioned lounge with free drinks and light refreshments, reading materials, TV and internet. Some lounges even include free access for children.

To book your Lounge Pass and explore the full list of UK and international locations, visit the Lounge Pass site here.

Book early to avoid disappointment

Airport lounges often have limited space, especially during peak travel periods and school holidays. Booking ahead not only guarantees your place but also ensures you get the best available price. With these three options, upgrading your pre-flight experience has never been easier – or cheaper.