TUI has launched its 2025 winter holidays and extra flight to Finland as well as additional flights to Mexico in 2026, ready for families looking to book in advance.

Flights to Cancún, Mexico, are available for March 16 and 30 and April 13, 2026 – the perfect option for those in search of a long-haul Easter getaway.

But, if meeting Father Christmas and his elves is high up on the agenda, TUI’s hugely popular Search for Santa day trips are being made available for winter 2025, with an extra flight from Newcastle Airport to Kittila, Lapland, to bolster the existing programme.

The package includes exciting experiences from reindeer sleigh rides to whizzing around on a snowmobile – and of course a visit to the big man himself.

An extended booking window ensures customers can book their holidays up until Easter 2026, allowing more time to plan trips and spread costs.

After expanding its free kids’ portfolio for summer 2025, TUI has also expanded its winter programme with destinations like Blue Sensatori Akra Fethiye and Magic Life Africana.

Phillip Iveson, commercial director for TUI UK, commented: “We’re delighted to have an incredible range of holidays for winter 2025 going on sale up until Easter 2026.

“Whatever kind of getaway customers in the North East are after they’ll find it with TUI.”

Leon McQuaid, director for aviation development at Newcastle Airport, said: “We are delighted TUI is offering even more choice for our passengers.

“Cancún now represents even more investment from TUI in the North East, and a first for Newcastle with TUI’s direct long-haul flights extending into the Easter and winter period.

“Cancún offers something for everyone, from miles of picturesque, sandy beaches to beautiful ancient ruins and an amazing choice of luxury all-inclusive resorts.

“Lapland is also a truly magical destination for families, where they can experience the wonders of the Northern Lights, meet Santa in his home and go husky sleigh-riding in the snow.”

TUI offers 14-night holidays to Cancún, Mexico, staying at the 4T+ Bahia Principe Grand Tulum on an all-inclusive basis from £2369 per person based on two adults sharing, with flights departing from Newcastle Airport on March 16, 2026, with transfers.