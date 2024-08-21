Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Foreign Office has updated its ‘do not travel’ list which now includes 31 countries.

The UK Foreign Office now strongly warns against travel to 31 countries due to various safety and security risks. UK tourists are advised to avoid these destinations, where threats range from terrorism and war to extreme weather conditions.

The Foreign Office cautions that travelling to these areas against official advice will invalidate any standard travel insurance, leaving tourists unprotected. The Foreign Office's warnings stem from various risks, including ongoing conflicts, political instability, and the potential for terrorist attacks.

Extreme weather, such as wildfires, tornadoes, and tsunamis, are also factors included in the advisories. For example, travel to large parts of Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories is advised against due to the ongoing conflict.

The Foreign Office has updated its 'do not travel' list which now includes 31 countries.

Europe

Belarus - do not travel

Kosovo - all but essential travel warning for significant parts of the country

Russia - do not travel

Ukraine - do not travel

Middle East

Iraq - do not travel and all but essential travel warning

Iran - do not travel

Israel - do not travel and all but essential travel warning

Lebanon - do not travel

Occupied Palestinian territories - do not travel

Syria - do not travel

Yemen - do not travel

Africa

Burkina Faso - do not travel and all but essential travel warning

Cameroon - do not travel and all but essential travel warning

Chad - do not travel and all but essential travel warning

Central African Republic - do not travel and all but essential travel warning

Ethiopia - do not travel and all but essential travel warning for significant parts of the country

Libya - do not travel and all but essential travel warning

Mali - do not travel and all but essential travel warning

Mauritania - do not travel and all but essential travel warning for significant parts of the country

Niger - do not travel

Nigeria - do not travel and all but essential travel warning for significant parts of the country

Somalia - do not travel and all but essential travel warning

South Sudan - do not travel

Sudan - do not travel

Western Sahara - do not travel warning for significant parts of the country

Americas

Haiti - do not travel

Venezuela - do not travel and all but essential travel warning

Asia

Afghanistan - do not travel

Myanmar - do not travel and all but essential travel warning for significant parts of the country

North Korea - all but essential travel warning; borders have not reopened since Covid

Pakistan - do not travel and all but essential travel warning for significant parts of the country