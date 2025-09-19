The 10 best hotels to enjoy a luxurious stay in Northumberland this autumn

By Ian Smith
Published 19th Sep 2025, 16:15 BST
Autumn might just be the best time to visit Northumberland.

An extra layer might be required but the summer crowds have gone and the scenery is arguably at its most beautiful.

There is also likely to be better availability and value at some of the many fine hotels the county has to offer.

Here are the top 10 luxury hotels as rated by TripAdvisor

1. Langley Castle is praised by reviewers for its historic charm and tranquil atmosphere

1. Langley Castle

1. Langley Castle is praised by reviewers for its historic charm and tranquil atmosphere Photo: Langley Castle/Marc-Oliver Giguère

2. Doxford Hall, near Ellingham, is praised by reviewers for its elegant and charming atmosphere and spa facilities.

2. Doxford Hall Spa (Chathill)

2. Doxford Hall, near Ellingham, is praised by reviewers for its elegant and charming atmosphere and spa facilities. Photo: Doxford Hall

3. Bailiffgate Hotel in Alnwick is right next to the castle. It opened earlier this year and has already earned dozens of impressive reviews.

3. Bailiffgate Hotel, Alnwick

3. Bailiffgate Hotel in Alnwick is right next to the castle. It opened earlier this year and has already earned dozens of impressive reviews. Photo: Ian Smith

4. Le Petit Chateau & William De Percy in Otterburn is praised by reviewers for its quirky décor and well-maintained amenities.

4. Le Petit Chateau, Otterburn

4. Le Petit Chateau & William De Percy in Otterburn is praised by reviewers for its quirky décor and well-maintained amenities. Photo: Google

