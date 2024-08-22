Study reveals top 10 camping locations in the UK with high ranking for Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Camping has become a popular choice for UK holidaymakers and is often a cheaper option for a getaway. But which camping spots are the best in the UK, and which are the most affordable?

To find out, credit card company Aqua uncovered the best and most affordable camping destinations across the UK, analysing metrics including the number of walking trails, the number of campsites, average costs, average rainfall, and average temperature in each area. They also provided expert advice on how to budget for a camping trip.

The Scottish Highlands rank as the top camping spot in the UK, with 1,114 walking trails and nine campsites. With an average tent pitch cost of £56 for two nights, an average August temperature of 17°C, and 55mm of rainfall, the Highlands offer both affordability and scenic beauty.

Coast and Castles Camping, near Alnwick.

Hampshire, ranking second, features 1,135 walking trails and 25 campsites. Although the average cost of a tent pitch is higher at £72, the slightly warmer average August temperature of 18°C and 59mm of rainfall provide pleasant camping conditions.

In third place, Yorkshire offers 32 campsites and a moderate tent pitch cost of £56.67. The average August temperature is 16°C, with 62mm of rainfall, providing a comfortable climate for campers.

Northumberland, with 369 walking trails and four campsites, ranks fourth. It is the most affordable among the top five, with an average tent pitch cost of £52.23. Kent, securing the fifth spot, offers 643 walking trails and 19 campsites.

Overall top 10

1 Highlands

2 Hampshire

3 Yorkshire

4 Northumberland

5 Kent

6 Devon

7 Surrey

8 Oxfordshire

9 Dorset

10 Lake District