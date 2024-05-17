Plans lodged for holiday let glamping pods at Fowberry Tower in Northumberland
Five glamping pods holiday lets are planned in the grounds of Fowberry Tower, near Chatton.
A planning application seeking listed building consent has been submitted by The Fowberry Foundation.
Fowberry Tower, originally a fortified tower house, was first cited in the 16th century. It has since been rebuilt and extended but is currently unoccupied.
The field proposed to house the glamping pods is currently unused. This area is south of the listed garden wall and to the west of the tower.
A planning report adds: ‘The proposal is to insert five geodesic dome glamping pods within the unused field, 100m west of Fowberry Tower.’
Six new car parking spaces would be created in an unused yard next to the private entrance road. Water and electric supply would come from the existing supply to the outbuildings, while waste would go to a sewage treatment plant suitable for the proposed capacity.
