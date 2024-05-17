Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new glamping development is being planned in the Northumberland countryside.

Five glamping pods holiday lets are planned in the grounds of Fowberry Tower, near Chatton.

A planning application seeking listed building consent has been submitted by The Fowberry Foundation.

Fowberry Tower, originally a fortified tower house, was first cited in the 16th century. It has since been rebuilt and extended but is currently unoccupied.

The field proposed to house the glamping pods is currently unused. This area is south of the listed garden wall and to the west of the tower.

A planning report adds: ‘The proposal is to insert five geodesic dome glamping pods within the unused field, 100m west of Fowberry Tower.’