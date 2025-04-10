Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Holy Island of Lindisfarne has been named one of the best dog-friendly getaways in the UK.

Based on internal booking data from holidaycottages.co.uk for 2025, the Northumberland hidden gem is deemed the second-best spot for a holiday with your dog.

According to their recent research, dog-friendly holidays are becoming increasingly popular, with 80% of dog owners are planning dog-friendly holidays in 2025, up 75% from 2024.

It was also found that 73% of dog owners list rural walking as their favourite activity, and 62% enjoy dining out in dog-friendly pubs and restaurants while away.

Holy Island is credited for offering a peaceful, off-grid experience for dogs and their owners, with plenty of open spaces, beaches, and nature reserves to explore.

Visitors can enjoy walks through the Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve for stunning views or head to Kielder Water, one of the UK's largest man-made lakes, where Kielder Forest provides quiet walking trails and Kielder Castle welcomes dogs on leads.

For eating out, The Crown and Anchor upholds a dog-friendly policy, situated right in the heart of the village. The Lindisfarne Inn, located just outside the village, also welcomes dogs.

For lunch or breakfast, dog friendly locations include The Pilgrim's Coffee House, which offers freshly brewed coffee and homemade cakes, with indoor and outdoor seating, and The Lemon Tree Café, near the harbour, serving hot drinks and homemade cakes while you enjoy coastal views.

Ranking first as the top dog-friendly holiday destination was Beaulieu, New Forest, while Fife, Scotland, Coniston, Lake District and Dovedale, Peak District also made the list.