A new stargazing package has been launched by a boutique hotel in north Northumberland.

The Tempus, near Ellingham has teamed up with Kielder Observatory, home of one of the most remarkable public observatories in the UK.

Taking place across seven dates from September 2024 to March 2025, The Tempus, which is situated on the 700-acre Charlton Hall Estate within Northumberland’s International Dark Sky Park, will offer guests an unbeatable stargazing experience for two accompanied by an overnight stay and dinner.

Launching on Sunday, September 29, guests will check into their room before heading downstairs to The Orangery restaurant for dinner.

The Tempus, near Ellingham.

Once the sun has set, a Kielder representative will take guests out into the hotel grounds where blankets and telescopes will be set up on the ground for each couple to use.

With educational guidance provided by the Kielder Observatory astronomers, guests will learn about the wonders of the dark skies, and have the opportunity (weather permitting) to view deep sky objects such as star clusters, galaxies and nebulae.

Should it rain on the night, the experience will be set up in the Tipi with a small section of the roof taken off for stargazing.

After stargazing, guests will be invited to warm up in the Tempus Bar with a boozy hot chocolate before a comfortable night's sleep.

The tipi tent at The Tempus. Picture: Danny Birrell

The experience is priced at £245 for two people and includes a King Room, breakfast and £35 per person dinner allocation. To reserve a space, visit The Tempus website to purchase a voucher.

Additional dates: Thursday, October 24; Sunday, November 24; Thursday, December 19; Friday, January 17, Sunday, February 23 and Sunday, March 23.