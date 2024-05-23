Northumberland campsites ranked among the best in the region by pitchup.com reviewers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pitchup.com, the outdoor accommodation booking platform, has revealed its top-ranked sites for 2023, as rated by campers following their stay.
Wild Camping Northumberland, at Hedley on the Hill near Stocksfield, features at number 14, with Alnham Farm Campsite, near Whittingham, at number 17.
Each site was evaluated on aspects including location, value for money, quality of accommodation, activities and cleanliness. To be considered in the ‘review awards’, sites must have a minimum of 20 reviews in that year.
Pitchup’s founder Dan Yates says: “We keep the criteria simple and rely solely on verified customer feedback to ensure the list is unbiased and reflects real user experiences - almost one million reviews across the platform at last count.
"By showcasing genuine feedback from previous guests alongside average customer ratings across all listings, we aim to make it really easy for newcomers and seasoned campers alike to get a flavour of what to expect from their stay.
"North East England is such a striking part of the country, with amazing countryside and coastline, as well as a wealth of heritage to discover.
"Over half of 2023’s top-rated sites in the region are in the UK’s largest county North Yorkshire, which has a broad appeal to those looking for outdoor adventure, especially walking and cycling, as well as thriving market towns, charming villages and some great festivals.”
The top 20
1 Woodcroft Farm, Co. Durham
2 West Hale Gate Caravan Site, East Yorkshire
3 Old Pasture Park, North Yorkshire
4 Butter Hill Caravan Park, North Yorkshire
5 Heathfield Caravan Park, North Yorkshire
6 Wold Meadow, East Yorkshire
7 Bonners Lodge, Co. Durham
8 Cotril Farm Campsite, North Yorkshire
9 Southfield Touring Park, East Yorkshire
10 Bridge House Campsite, North Yorkshire
11 Wombleton Caravan Park, North Yorkshire
12 The Darling Woods Of May, East Yorkshire
13 The Bungalow Caravan Site, North Yorkshire
14 Wild Camping, Northumberland
15 Gateway To The Moors Caravan Park, North Yorkshire
16 Westgate Carr Farm, North Yorkshire
17 Alnham Farm Campsite, Northumberland (*not taking bookings in 2024)
18 Foxhill Park, North Yorkshire
19 Yapham Holds Farmhouse Campsite, East Yorkshire
20 Flaxton Meadows, North Yorkshire
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.