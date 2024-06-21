Newton-by-the Sea ranked one of UK's holiday hotspots with Alnwick, Berwick and Amble proving popular
It has been ranked fourth in a list of towns and villages across the UK that have seen the largest growth in bookings year-on-year with Skyes Holiday Cottages.
And Northumberland has been revealed as the fastest-growing UK region for staycation bookings so far this year.
Bookings to the holiday home rental agency’s short-term lets in Northumberland are up 15% compared with 2023, with the most popular locations including Alnwick, Amble and Berwick-upon-Tweed.
In a poll of 2,000 UK holidaymakers commissioned by Sykes Holiday Cottages as part of its annual Staycation Index, travellers cited Northumberland’s impressive scenery, its abundance of nature, and the wealth of walking opportunities as the top reasons why they would most like to visit.
The agency’s Index also noted that a trend towards taking shorter getaways more often is contributing to this growth, with its short break bookings up 44%.
Graham Donoghue, CEO of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “We are hoping for a record summer for travel to Northumberland, with visitors increasingly realising what there is to see and do in the region, including its beaches, national park and numerous heritage attractions. Tourism has undoubtedly also been buoyed by the opening of the Northumberland stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path.
“The findings will be welcome news to the communities across the county that rely on tourism, with local economies throughout Northumberland benefiting from spend on accommodation, as well as in local pubs, shops, cafes and restaurants.”
To view the full report, visit: https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/sykes-staycation-index-2024/
