New pilot scheme seeks expressions of interest for Coldingham beach hut plots
and live on Freeview channel 276
Community groups, organisations and businesses can now submit an expression of interest form to operate a Coldingham beach hut plot for 2024/25.
The Berwickshire beach was recently ranked the second best in Scotland by Time Out travel magazine.
The Coldingham beach plots, which are in high demand, rarely become available for allocation.
A pilot project agreed by Scottish Borders Council and the Coldingham Management Group aims to provide greater use for the community.
The beach has approximately 60 beach hut sites with the one plot included in the pilot scheme being in addition to the two community huts already available.
One of these is used for the beach wheelchair project operated by Sea the Change.
Cllr Scott Hamilton, executive member for community and business development, said: “I am delighted that this opportunity has arisen for the community.
“Coldingham beach is an ideal setting with lots of amenities and provides excellent opportunities for recreational activities and this is a great opportunity to enhance community use.”
Those wishing to apply for the pilot scheme must adhere to certain requirements which are detailed in the application packs, available by emailing [email protected]
As part of an improved allocation process for the other beach huts, Scottish Borders Council will no longer hold a list of interested parties who wish to be notified if a beach hut plot becomes available.
Expression of interest forms and information on available plots can be found on the SBC website www.scotborders.gov.uk/coldinghambay
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.