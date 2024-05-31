Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Life by one of the top ranked beaches in the country could soon become a reality.

Community groups, organisations and businesses can now submit an expression of interest form to operate a Coldingham beach hut plot for 2024/25.

The Coldingham beach plots, which are in high demand, rarely become available for allocation.

Coldingham's beach huts.

A pilot project agreed by Scottish Borders Council and the Coldingham Management Group aims to provide greater use for the community.

The beach has approximately 60 beach hut sites with the one plot included in the pilot scheme being in addition to the two community huts already available.

One of these is used for the beach wheelchair project operated by Sea the Change.

Cllr Scott Hamilton, executive member for community and business development, said: “I am delighted that this opportunity has arisen for the community.

“Coldingham beach is an ideal setting with lots of amenities and provides excellent opportunities for recreational activities and this is a great opportunity to enhance community use.”

Those wishing to apply for the pilot scheme must adhere to certain requirements which are detailed in the application packs, available by emailing [email protected]

As part of an improved allocation process for the other beach huts, Scottish Borders Council will no longer hold a list of interested parties who wish to be notified if a beach hut plot becomes available.