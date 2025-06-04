Luxury new Bailiffgate Hotel opens next to Alnwick Castle

By Ian Smith
Published 4th Jun 2025, 15:48 BST
The Bailiffgate Hotel next to Alnwick Castle has opened its doors – and the Northumberland Gazette was invited to take a look around.

The luxury redevelopment of the former Duchess High School will be officially opened by the Duke of Northumberland on Saturday.

The hotel offers 48 rooms, including 14 suites, and Northumberland Estates is confident that the new addition will have a positive impact on the town.

The hope is that the hotel, alongside existing shops and attractions, will entice a new generation of tourists to the county, while local residents are being encouraged to make full use of its new bar and restaurant.

If you’ve not been yet, take a look at these pictures...

Connie Holden, sales and revenue manager, with Bernard Bloodworth, general manager.

1. Bailiffgate Hotel

Connie Holden, sales and revenue manager, with Bernard Bloodworth, general manager. Photo: Ian Smith

Photo Sales
The hotel, formerly part of the Duchess High School, is just yards from Alnwick Castle.

2. Castle view

The hotel, formerly part of the Duchess High School, is just yards from Alnwick Castle. Photo: Ian Smith

Photo Sales
The reception area is first on the right when entering the hotel.

3. Reception

The reception area is first on the right when entering the hotel. Photo: Ian Smith

Photo Sales
The Commissioner's Bar, formerly a classroom for German. The building was once the Duke of Northumberland's Commissioner's house, hence the name. It includes an original fireplace and family portraits.

4. Commissioner's Bar

The Commissioner's Bar, formerly a classroom for German. The building was once the Duke of Northumberland's Commissioner's house, hence the name. It includes an original fireplace and family portraits. Photo: Ian Smith

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Alnwick Castle
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice