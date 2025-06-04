The luxury redevelopment of the former Duchess High School will be officially opened by the Duke of Northumberland on Saturday.

The hotel offers 48 rooms, including 14 suites, and Northumberland Estates is confident that the new addition will have a positive impact on the town.

The hope is that the hotel, alongside existing shops and attractions, will entice a new generation of tourists to the county, while local residents are being encouraged to make full use of its new bar and restaurant.

If you’ve not been yet, take a look at these pictures...

1 . Bailiffgate Hotel Connie Holden, sales and revenue manager, with Bernard Bloodworth, general manager. Photo: Ian Smith Photo Sales

2 . Castle view The hotel, formerly part of the Duchess High School, is just yards from Alnwick Castle. Photo: Ian Smith Photo Sales

3 . Reception The reception area is first on the right when entering the hotel. Photo: Ian Smith Photo Sales

4 . Commissioner's Bar The Commissioner's Bar, formerly a classroom for German. The building was once the Duke of Northumberland's Commissioner's house, hence the name. It includes an original fireplace and family portraits. Photo: Ian Smith Photo Sales