Jobs boost for Alnwick with new luxury hotel set to welcome its first guests

More details have been released ahead of the much-anticipated opening of a luxury new hotel in Alnwick.

The Bailiffgate Hotel, just yards from Alnwick Castle, is set to welcome its first guests in early June.

The hotel has already created 70 permanent jobs, with recruitment ongoing for a range of positions. During construction, more than 250 local workers and over 200 weeks of apprenticeships contributed to bringing the project to life.

Owned by Northumberland Estates, the Bailiffgate Hotel occupies the former Commissioner’s House – a grand building that later became the Duchess’s School in 1888, originally founded by Duchess Julia 80 years before.

Now, after years of transformation, this historic site is ready to write a new chapter as an exclusive hospitality offering for the county.

General manager Bernard Bloodworth, a former pupil of the Duchess’s School, said: “We’re delighted to be taking bookings as work nears completion and are looking forward to welcoming our first guests to experience Bailiffgate Hotel in June.

“As someone who once walked these halls as a student, it’s incredibly special to now lead a team bringing this building back to life in such a meaningful way.”

The hotel features 48 individually designed rooms, including 14 luxury suites spread across the original Georgian structure and a striking modern five-storey extension.

Guests can enjoy sweeping views of Alnwick Castle, The Pastures, or the tranquil courtyard gardens. Signature accommodations include the Castle View Double, the Terrace Suite with its private outdoor area, and the Grand Commissioner Suite – a nod to the building’s noble heritage.

The dining room at Bailiffgate is set to become a destination in its own right.

The Motte & Bailey restaurant, led by Executive Head Chef Paul Blakey, will serve modern British cuisine inspired by local ingredients. Guests and visitors alike can enjoy brunch, traditional afternoon tea in the Garden Room, or alfresco dining in the Courtyard Garden.

The Commissioner’s Bar, set in the original house, will offer a cosy fireside setting for cocktails and local spirits. Private dining experiences are also available in the exclusive Mrs Bowmaker’s Room – named after the school’s famously austere first headmistress.

Bookings for overnight stays and restaurant reservations are now open via bailiffgatehotel.com