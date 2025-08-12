1 . Arrival

Newton-by-the-Sea is a small village on the Northumberland coast between Embleton and Beadnell, some eight miles from Alnwick. Free parking is available in High Newton-by-the-Sea - a 10 minute walk or so. Pay parking is available at Low Newton-by-the-Sea. 1 hour: £3.30, 2 hours: £5.50, 3 hours: £7, All day: £9.50 Limited parking can be found on grass verges between High and Low Newton but this is at a premium in the summer. There are two bays for Blue Badge holders in Low Newton-by-the-Sea. Photo: Google