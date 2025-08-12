The view as you crest the top of the hill on the approach is absolutely incredible.
The gentle curve of the sandy beach at Low Newton lies below, with the striking ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle on the skyline.
But that’s just the start – here’s a guide to a great day out at Newton-by-the-Sea.
1. Arrival
Newton-by-the-Sea is a small village on the Northumberland coast between Embleton and Beadnell, some eight miles from Alnwick. Free parking is available in High Newton-by-the-Sea - a 10 minute walk or so. Pay parking is available at Low Newton-by-the-Sea. 1 hour: £3.30, 2 hours: £5.50, 3 hours: £7, All day: £9.50 Limited parking can be found on grass verges between High and Low Newton but this is at a premium in the summer. There are two bays for Blue Badge holders in Low Newton-by-the-Sea. Photo: Google
2. Beach
A sloped ramp provides easy access to the beach and there is a large expanse of sand to find your own patch. At low tide, it is possible to follow the shoreline south to Embleton Bay and on towards Dunstanburgh Castle. Photo: Ian Smith
3. Square
The pretty white washed cottages which make up The Square at Low Newton-by-the-Sea. The focal point is The Ship Inn where fine food and drink (from its very own brewery) is served. On a sunny summer's day, the advice would be to get here early. Many of the properties provide popular holiday and visitor accommodation. Photo: Ian Smith
4. Walk
Just behind the beach is a lovely National Trust walk through trees and ferns. Starting point is next to the public toilets, just off the main square. Photo: Ian Smith