A new accommodation offer in north Northumberland looks like it will be perfect for anyone wanting to get away from it all.

Tiptoe Retreat, near Etal, will offer two stylishly designed and sustainable ‘tree cabins’ when it is launched in December.

Offering uninterrupted views over the River Till valley and across to the Cheviot Hills, these new dog-friendly retreats promise rural escapism.

Both cabins - Howlet (meaning “owl”) and Brock (meaning “badger”) – are distinct in character and design, sleeping up to two guests in super king-sized beds.

A CGI of The Howlet at Tiptoe Retreat.

While rustic chic from the outside, guests can expect luxury on the inside, from sleek kitchens, underfloor heating, and cosy wood-burning stoves to sumptuous outside copper baths.

Other highlights include a living roof on Howlet (which is also wheelchair accessible) and an outdoor rope balcony hammock, and skylight above the bed designed for stargazing in Brock.

The spectacular mirrored woodland sauna is perfect for unwinding.

Incorporating timber felled from Tiptoe Wood itself and milled just a few miles away to minimise carbon footprint, sustainability is at the core of everything at Tiptoe Retreat. The cabins will be powered by solar panels and air source heat pumps, with water sourced from a private borehole.

Sauna at Tiptoe Retreat. Picture: Pictorial Photography

Local produce will be heralded with farm-to-door breakfast hampers (available to pre-order) including meat from local butchers, eggs from nearby farms, and bread baked on-site.

Tiptoe Retreat also offers a multitude of activities from energising Pilates, forest bathing, and bread-making workshops to fishing lessons as well as art and photography classes.

Tiptoe Retreat is available from £195 per night (minimum two-night stay). To book contact www.tiptoeretreat.co.uk