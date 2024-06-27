Heathergate Boutique Holiday Park in Northumberland all set for open weekend

By Ian Smith
Published 27th Jun 2024, 15:35 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 08:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Heathergate Boutique Holiday Park, a luxury five-star retrea t in Northumberland, is staging an open weekend.

This special event on June 29-30 offers visitors an exclusive opportunity to explore the serene and picturesque holiday park located on the outskirts of Hexham, close to Northumberland National Park and Hadrian’s Wall.

The open weekend will showcase the park’s luxurious lodges as well as the on-site five-star spa facilities. Attendees will get a glimpse of the lifestyle that comes with owning a holiday home at Heathergate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event will feature a variety of food vendors offering delicious local fare and a line-up of entertainment, ensuring a fun and enjoyable experience for everyone of all ages.

Heathergate Boutique Holiday Park.Heathergate Boutique Holiday Park.
Heathergate Boutique Holiday Park.

“We are thrilled to open our doors and welcome the community to experience the charm and tranquillity of Heathergate Boutique Holiday Park,” said Jason Caine, co-owner.

“Our open weekend is the perfect opportunity for people to see firsthand what makes owning a holiday home here so special. We invite everyone to join us for a weekend of exploration, good food, and great entertainment.”

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th JuneLocation: Heathergate Boutique Holiday Park, Low Gate, Hexham NE46 2NN

Admission: Free and open to everyone

For more information about the open weekend or to learn more about Heathergate Boutique Holiday Park, please visit heathergate.co.uk or contact 01434 671200.

Related topics:Northumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.