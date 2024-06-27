Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heathergate Boutique Holiday Park, a luxury five-star retrea t in Northumberland, is staging an open weekend.

This special event on June 29-30 offers visitors an exclusive opportunity to explore the serene and picturesque holiday park located on the outskirts of Hexham, close to Northumberland National Park and Hadrian’s Wall.

The open weekend will showcase the park’s luxurious lodges as well as the on-site five-star spa facilities. Attendees will get a glimpse of the lifestyle that comes with owning a holiday home at Heathergate.

The event will feature a variety of food vendors offering delicious local fare and a line-up of entertainment, ensuring a fun and enjoyable experience for everyone of all ages.

Heathergate Boutique Holiday Park.

“We are thrilled to open our doors and welcome the community to experience the charm and tranquillity of Heathergate Boutique Holiday Park,” said Jason Caine, co-owner.

“Our open weekend is the perfect opportunity for people to see firsthand what makes owning a holiday home here so special. We invite everyone to join us for a weekend of exploration, good food, and great entertainment.”

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th JuneLocation: Heathergate Boutique Holiday Park, Low Gate, Hexham NE46 2NN

Admission: Free and open to everyone