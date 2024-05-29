Coldingham Bay named second best beach in Scotland by Time Out travel magazine
A list of the 11 most beautiful beaches has been shared by Time Out, and the travel magazine has chosen Coldingham Bay as the runner-up in the poll.
The report says: “A perfectly formed crescent of golden sand wrapped in steep hills, tucked away on the Berwickshire coast between Eyemouth and St Abbs, Coldingham Bay is one of the most Instagrammable shorefronts in Britain.
"Not least thanks to a braid of brightly coloured beach huts popping in pinks, yellows, turquoises, and blues among the dunes.
"Its sheltered location makes Coldingham hugely popular with water sports enthusiasts of all different kinds, from body boarders and kayakers to wild swimmers and not least, surfers. Buy or hire gear from St Vedas Surf Shop just up the road.”
Coldingham Bay is only kept off the top spot by Luskentyre Sands on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides.
The top 10:
Luskentyre Sands, Isle of Harris, Outer Hebrides
Coldingham Bay, Berwickshire
Gott Bay, Isle of Tiree, Argyll & The Isles
West Sands, St Andrews, Fife
St Cyrus Beach, Aberdeenshire
Portobello Beach, Edinburgh
Culzean Beach, Ayrshire
Sandwood Bay, Sutherland
Loch Morlich, Cairngorms National Park
An Corran Beach, Isle of Skye
To read the full report go to https://www.timeout.com/scotland/travel/best-beaches-in-scotland
