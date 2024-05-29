Campsite at Foulden near Berwick ranked among best outdoor accommodation in Scotland
Pitchup.com, the UK’s leading outdoor accommodation booking platform, has revealed its top-ranked sites across the country, as rated by campers following stays at these locations.
Foulden Hagg is described as a family-friendly Berwickshire site five minutes' drive from the village of Foulden.
It’s a fifteen minute drive from Berwick-upon-Tweed and sandy beaches and has a spacious area for playing and dog-walking, and spectacular views.
The site’s well-placed for outdoorsy getaways: it’s a drive of half an hour or so from the edge of Northumberland National Park for biking and hiking (and a path that leads along the famed Hadrian’s Wall), as well as stunning scenery to soak up and plenty of heritage sites to visit.
Based on more than 171,000 customer reviews in 2023, each site was evaluated on aspects including location, value for money, quality of accommodation, activities and cleanliness.
Pitchup’s founder Dan Yates says: “We keep the criteria simple and rely solely on verified customer feedback to ensure the list is unbiased and reflects real user experiences - almost one million reviews across the platform at last count. By showcasing genuine feedback from previous guests alongside average customer ratings across all listings, we aim to make it really easy for newcomers and seasoned campers alike to get a flavour of what to expect from their stay."
