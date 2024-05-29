Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Berwickshire campsite has been named as one of the best outdoor accommodation sites in Scotland.

Pitchup.com, the UK’s leading outdoor accommodation booking platform, has revealed its top-ranked sites across the country, as rated by campers following stays at these locations.

Foulden Hagg is described as a family-friendly Berwickshire site five minutes' drive from the village of Foulden.

It’s a fifteen minute drive from Berwick-upon-Tweed and sandy beaches and has a spacious area for playing and dog-walking, and spectacular views.

Foulden Hagg. Picture: Pitchup.com

The site’s well-placed for outdoorsy getaways: it’s a drive of half an hour or so from the edge of Northumberland National Park for biking and hiking (and a path that leads along the famed Hadrian’s Wall), as well as stunning scenery to soak up and plenty of heritage sites to visit.

Based on more than 171,000 customer reviews in 2023, each site was evaluated on aspects including location, value for money, quality of accommodation, activities and cleanliness.