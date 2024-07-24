Camping experts name Bamburgh campsite among the best in the UK
The adults-only facility offering luxury bell tents is included among 150 ‘outstanding sites’ by campsites.co.uk
Campers are clearly huge fans too, with the site gaining a 4.93 star rating on their travel listing, with 100% of guests saying they would recommend the site.
Martin Smith, the founder of Campsites.co.uk said: "I'm really pleased to launch our list of Outstanding Sites for 2024, to make it easy for campers to find somewhere reliably excellent to book. Each of the sites on the list does a brilliant job to ensure that their guests have a great time away.”
