Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the draw of the great outdoors encourages more and more people to enjoy a staycation in Northumberland, campers and motorhome enthusiasts are asked to remember their impact on the environment.

Whether it’s setting up a tent at a campsite or parking a motorhome next to a fabulous view, visitors need to share the responsibility of preserving the area’s natural beauty.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for Looking after our Communities and chair of the Fire Authority at Northumberland County Council, said: “We are fortunate to have such beautiful surroundings in Northumberland, and to keep it like that the council is running a summer campaign ‘Love it Like it's Yours’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The message is simple but crucial - leave no trace. Take your litter home, use designated waste disposal sites and respect the tranquillity of nature by keeping noise levels reasonable.

Walkmill campsite, near Warkworth.

“Together, we can protect and preserve our countryside now and in the future, ensuring it remains a haven for wildlife and a place of peace and beauty for all who visit.”

The responsible tourism campaign, back for a fourth year, also focuses on crucial issues such as the Holy Island causeway tide crossing times and water safety such as the dangers of cold-water shock.

The initiative is based on the countryside code, which provides comprehensive guidelines for enjoying and preserving the natural environment, avoiding dangerous situations and leaving places as they were found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex MacLennan, of Forestry England, said: “We are calling on all campers and motorhome users to treat the campsites and parking spaces as they would their own homes.

“It’s vital that we park only in designated areas, dispose of rubbish responsibly, and never empty loos into the countryside.

“The issue of illegal parking and littering has been a concern, but it's also important to recognise that many motorhome users are already setting a positive example. In fact, they use their holidays to clean up litter!”

He added: “There are still incidents of irresponsible behaviour that threaten the very spaces we rush to for our breaks – for example recently problems were caused by a wild campfire at Elf Kirk, which is a publicly accessible dark sky discovery site near Kielder Water.

“Such incidents not only pose a risk to the environment but also endanger the safety of wildlife and fellow visitors.”