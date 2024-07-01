Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two coastal hotels in Northumberland have been named among the most stylish in the UK.

Beadnell Towers in Beadnell was listed third in The Times ranking of the best seaside coastal and beach hotels, while Newton Hall in High Newton-by-the-Sea took eighth spot.

The newspaper’s 28-strong listing highlighted ‘boutique hotels that really shine in the summer’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beadnell Towers was praised for its ‘cosy sophistication’ and the ‘modern-country posh’ of its 22 rooms, along with its ‘cracking’ restaurant and proximity to ‘epic’ beaches.

Beadnell Towers and Newton Hall.

Readers are also urged to make a beeline for Newton Hall and its set of garden rooms to make the most of ‘a chiminea-warmed terrace, private cedar hot tub and bold interiors’. Its proximity to ‘bracing beach walks along the sand’ or cosy lunches at the Joiners Arms is also highlighted.