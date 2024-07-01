Beadnell Towers and Newton Hall ranked among UK's top coastal hotels by The Times
Beadnell Towers in Beadnell was listed third in The Times ranking of the best seaside coastal and beach hotels, while Newton Hall in High Newton-by-the-Sea took eighth spot.
The newspaper’s 28-strong listing highlighted ‘boutique hotels that really shine in the summer’.
Beadnell Towers was praised for its ‘cosy sophistication’ and the ‘modern-country posh’ of its 22 rooms, along with its ‘cracking’ restaurant and proximity to ‘epic’ beaches.
Readers are also urged to make a beeline for Newton Hall and its set of garden rooms to make the most of ‘a chiminea-warmed terrace, private cedar hot tub and bold interiors’. Its proximity to ‘bracing beach walks along the sand’ or cosy lunches at the Joiners Arms is also highlighted.
Hotel Tresanton in St Mawes, Cornwall, took top spot.
