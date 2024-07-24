Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bamburgh in Northumberland has retained its title as the UK’s best seaside destination for the fourth consecutive year.

A survey of 4,700 people by the consumer group Which? placed the village ahead of Portmeirion in Gwynedd and St Andrews in Fife with Tynemouth in fourth place.

The survey looks at a range of criteria, including quality of the beaches, food and drink, tourist attractions, parking and value for money.

Respondents praised Bamburgh’s ‘magnificent’ and ‘unspoiled’ beach, as well as the ‘dramatic’ views of the castle. The village scored five stars for its peace and quiet, and five stars for its location.Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said: “It means so much to Bamburgh, and to the county as a whole, to be repeatedly voted the best seaside town and the vote is a testament to the beauty of the village and the fantastic accommodation, food and drink and other businesses based there. It raises the profile of not only Bamburgh but Northumberland too, which further aids the visitor economy here in the county.”

A view of Bamburgh Castle. Picture by Jane Coltman

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for healthy lives said: "We are thrilled and immensely proud that Bamburgh has been named the best seaside destination for the fourth year in a row.

“This recognition is a testament to our hardworking tourism sector, and we are excited to continue sharing our stunning beaches, historic landmarks, and warm hospitality with visitors from all over the world.”

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward member, added: “Year after year Bamburgh is being recognised for its unique charm. This accolade reflects our community’s hard work in maintaining its pristine beauty and vibrant heritage.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far to experience everything Bamburgh has to offer."

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “From wild, unspoilt stretches of remote coastline to charming traditional bucket and spade resorts, the UK’s seaside towns offer something for everyone.