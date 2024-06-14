Bamburgh amongst the best places in the UK for a dogcation this summer

By Lauren Coulson
Published 14th Jun 2024, 17:03 BST
From quaint seaside towns on England’s south coast, to historic villages in the north, the UK is full of destinations for pet parents to explore with their dogs. But which location is best for our four-legged friends?

To find out which location is best for our four-legged friends, Petsure gathered a list of 40 popular UK holiday destinations, ranking them based on the percentage of hotels, restaurants, spas and pubs that are dog-friendly, the number of vets in the local area, and the number of dog-friendly hikes.

Lymington was crowned number one place in the UK for a dogcation, with 169 dog-friendly hikes 68% of all pubs and bars are dog-friendly. Bournemouth took second-best destination for a dogcation and Tynemouth was ranked third, with the highest number of vets available to help your dog with a medical mishap, at 71 overall.

Bamburgh ranks as the fifth best location for a dogcation. It received the highest score for dog-friendly restaurants at 50% and 63% dog-friendly hotels.

Bamburgh ranks as the fifth best dogcation destination in the UK. Picture by Jane Coltman.Bamburgh ranks as the fifth best dogcation destination in the UK. Picture by Jane Coltman.
Petsure also shared some top tips for packing to help pet parents plan the perfect dogcation this summer and remind owners to bring law-abiding essentials like a lead, harness, and collar with an ID tag, as well as bowls, enough food and treats to last the trip, medications, waste bags, a bed or blanket and toys, grooming essentials like brush, shampoo and towels for post-walks, and finally a basic first-aid kit.

You can find the full research and their thoughts on pet insurance here.

