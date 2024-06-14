Bamburgh amongst the best places in the UK for a dogcation this summer
To find out which location is best for our four-legged friends, Petsure gathered a list of 40 popular UK holiday destinations, ranking them based on the percentage of hotels, restaurants, spas and pubs that are dog-friendly, the number of vets in the local area, and the number of dog-friendly hikes.
Lymington was crowned number one place in the UK for a dogcation, with 169 dog-friendly hikes 68% of all pubs and bars are dog-friendly. Bournemouth took second-best destination for a dogcation and Tynemouth was ranked third, with the highest number of vets available to help your dog with a medical mishap, at 71 overall.
Bamburgh ranks as the fifth best location for a dogcation. It received the highest score for dog-friendly restaurants at 50% and 63% dog-friendly hotels.
Petsure also shared some top tips for packing to help pet parents plan the perfect dogcation this summer and remind owners to bring law-abiding essentials like a lead, harness, and collar with an ID tag, as well as bowls, enough food and treats to last the trip, medications, waste bags, a bed or blanket and toys, grooming essentials like brush, shampoo and towels for post-walks, and finally a basic first-aid kit.
You can find the full research and their thoughts on pet insurance here.
