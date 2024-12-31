13 of the best glamping sites for a holiday in Northumberland according to Tripadvisor reviews

By Lauren Coulson
Published 31st Dec 2024, 15:21 GMT
A new year brings exciting opportunities to book some holidays to look forward to with family and friends.

Staycationing is still as popular as ever, with many choosing a glamping experience to enjoy the countryside while still having those home comforts.

To help spark some inspiration for your next retreat, here’s a look at some of the best glamping sites according to Tripadvisor, with a range of pods, huts, tents and more to choose from.

The best Northumberland glamping sites according to Tripadvisor reviews.

1. Northumberland glamping sites

The best Northumberland glamping sites according to Tripadvisor reviews. Photo: various

Herding Hill Farm Camping & Glamping Site in Haltwhistle has a 5 star rating from 727 reviews.

2. Herding Hill Farm

Herding Hill Farm Camping & Glamping Site in Haltwhistle has a 5 star rating from 727 reviews. Photo: Herding Hill Farm

Huts in the Hills in Whittingham has a 5 star rating from 194 reviews.

3. Huts in the Hills

Huts in the Hills in Whittingham has a 5 star rating from 194 reviews. Photo: Google

Sycamore Cottage and Glamping Pods in Barrasford has a has a 5 star rating from 130 reviews.

4. Sycamore Cottage and Glamping Pods

Sycamore Cottage and Glamping Pods in Barrasford has a has a 5 star rating from 130 reviews. Photo: Google

