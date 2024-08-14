Seahouses overtakes Cornwall in holiday home profits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The picturesque village of Seahouses, on the North Northumberland coast, has overtaken Cornwall as the most profitable place to own a holiday home.

Research by Sykes Holiday Cottages has found that holiday let owners in the area saw profits rise by more than a third, whilst owners in Cornwall saw only an 8% increase.

As more and more people are choosing staycations over a holiday abroad, the appeal of Northumberland, with its vast beaches and historic castles, is proving to be favourable for property owners in the area.

The research found that the four villages at the top of the table were all in Northumberland: Seahouses, Bamburgh, Alnwick and Alnmouth. Properties in Seahouses saw an increase in rental income of 36% last year, meaning profits averaged £29,700.

Angus Todd, Director of full-service property firm Bradley Hall’s Alnwick office, said: “The research and figures highlight just how important the tourism industry is to Northumberland. With thousands of visitors year-round it is vital that there are enough places for them to stay and enjoy a holiday.

“Many of our clients are wishing to purchase a second property so that they have a retirement fund ready and waiting. There are some stunning properties in the area with views of the sea, Bamburgh Castle or even out to the Farne Islands.

“Northumberland is a really special place to live and work and it’s great that we have overtaken Cornwall as the place to be.”

Northumberland has one the highest number of castles in any of the UK’s counties and welcomes history fans, as well as birdwatchers and thrillseekers looking to surf, swim and explore the county.

Beadnell, a small village adjacent to Seahouses, offers tourists and locals the chance to paddleboard, surf, kitesurf and even swim with the friendly harbour seals that occupy the quaint port.

Fans of Harry Potter come from all over the world to see the historic Alnwick Castle, Gardens and recently opened children’s playground, Lilidorei. As the setting for the first two films in the popular series, Alnwick has an abundance of visitors each year and is just a short drive from Seahouses.

As the border county, Northumberland offers easy transport links to Scotland as well as to the rest of the UK via the A1 and East Coast Mainline.

From barn conversions to stone-built listed homes and beachside apartments, Bradley Hall’s Alnwick branch has properties available across North Northumberland, ideal for second homes, holiday lets, or forever homes.

