North East’s Top Holiday Destinations This Summer Revealed

Northumberland has been named the North East’s top holiday destination this summer.

Experts at Together Travel analysed data from the latest Visit Britain Domestic Sentiment Tracker, which revealed 33% of people who said they’d like to holiday in the region would stay in Northumberland.

Durham came second with 30% and Tyne and Wear third with 21%.

North East Where are you likely to stay on holiday: Northumberland 33% Durham 30% Tyne and Wear (Inc. Newcastle) 21% Tees Valley 19% Don’t know/Not sure 6% Cleveland 5%

Family Holiday

When we look at the rest of the UK, on a region-by-region basis, the North East comes 9th.

Regions Where are you likely to stay on holiday: South West (e.g. Bristol, Bath, Devon, Cornwall) 21% London 14% North West (e.g. Manchester, Liverpool, Lake District) 13% Scotland 11% East of England (e.g. Cambridge, Great Yarmouth, Broads National Park, Southwold) 10% Yorkshire & the Humber (e.g. Leeds, York, Yorkshire Dales) 10% Wales 9% South East (e.g. Brighton, Oxford, Kent) 8% West Midlands (e.g. Birmingham, Stratford Upon Avon) 6% Don't know/not sure yet 6% North East (e.g. Newcastle, Durham) 5% East Midlands (e.g. Leicester, Derby, Peak District) 4% Northern Ireland 3%

Zak Ali, from Together Travel who analysed the data, said it’s great to see so many people planning to enjoy their summer in the UK.

“The UK has so much to offer from rolling hills, to bustling forests, to picturesque beaches, to ancient castles and cities.

“So many people tie going on holiday with going abroad, and that shouldn’t be the case. Why hop on a plane for 4 hours when you can explore such beauty on your own doorstep?