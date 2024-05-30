North East’s Top Holiday Destinations This Summer Revealed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Experts at Together Travel analysed data from the latest Visit Britain Domestic Sentiment Tracker, which revealed 33% of people who said they’d like to holiday in the region would stay in Northumberland.
Durham came second with 30% and Tyne and Wear third with 21%.
|
North East
|
Where are you likely to stay on holiday:
|
Northumberland
|
33%
|
Durham
|
30%
|
Tyne and Wear (Inc. Newcastle)
|
21%
|
Tees Valley
|
19%
|
Don’t know/Not sure
|
6%
|
Cleveland
|
5%
When we look at the rest of the UK, on a region-by-region basis, the North East comes 9th.
|
Regions
|
Where are you likely to stay on holiday:
|
South West (e.g. Bristol, Bath, Devon, Cornwall)
|
21%
|
London
|
14%
|
North West (e.g. Manchester, Liverpool, Lake District)
|
13%
|
Scotland
|
11%
|
East of England (e.g. Cambridge, Great Yarmouth, Broads National Park, Southwold)
|
10%
|
Yorkshire & the Humber (e.g. Leeds, York, Yorkshire Dales)
|
10%
|
Wales
|
9%
|
South East (e.g. Brighton, Oxford, Kent)
|
8%
|
West Midlands (e.g. Birmingham, Stratford Upon Avon)
|
6%
|
Don't know/not sure yet
|
6%
|
North East (e.g. Newcastle, Durham)
|
5%
|
East Midlands (e.g. Leicester, Derby, Peak District)
|
4%
|
Northern Ireland
|
3%
Zak Ali, from Together Travel who analysed the data, said it’s great to see so many people planning to enjoy their summer in the UK.
“The UK has so much to offer from rolling hills, to bustling forests, to picturesque beaches, to ancient castles and cities.
“So many people tie going on holiday with going abroad, and that shouldn’t be the case. Why hop on a plane for 4 hours when you can explore such beauty on your own doorstep?
“In fact, when asked why they’d rather holiday in the UK than abroad, 53% of people said because it’s easier to plan, 48% said because it’s cheaper, and 40% said because it’s a quicker journey to your holiday destination.”