A once-missing link in Northumberland’s rail network has helped unlock a new coastal walking route.

Railwalks.co.uk, a national group which aims to promote walking from railway stations, has identified the North East coastline as one of the best-served by rail in Britain.

This has only become possible since the reopening of Ashington Station last year. Until July 19, Railwalks.co.uk founder member Steve Melia will be walking 92 miles from Alnmouth to Seaton Carew, following the England Coast Path.

The group mapped the coast of Britain earlier this year, showing 250 coastal railway stations and the distances between them on the coast path.

Railwalks supporters will joining the 600-mile walk around eight stretches of the coast. Each day will start and finish at a railway station, making it easy for people to join and leave when they choose.

Steve said: "This long walk is made up of 61 short walks, which local people can do anytime. The distances between the stations vary from 3 miles to 18 miles, so depending on your fitness, any of them may be walkable within a day.

"Until last year, there was a long gap in the Northeast, between Widdrington and the Metro at Whitley Bay. The reopening of Ashington station has created this long stretch of nine consecutive day-walks.

"We hope this walk will encourage more people to join our supporters list and start exploring our beautiful country by train.”

Railwalks.co.uk was set up by a group of walkers last year. Founder member, Andy Stevenson, designed the coastal maps which gave them the idea to walk the coast this summer – one of many events commemorating the railways 200th anniversary.