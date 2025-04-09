Luxury train makes tracks for the North-East

ONE of the world’s poshest trains – described by actor Bill Nighy as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” – is set to make three visits to the North-East during May.

Among the trips by the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle will be a journey over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line hauled by historic steam locomotive Tangmere.

There will also be a day-long excursion to Chester with a chance to visit the city’s beautiful cathedral, which dates back to the 13th century, as well as a slap-up seven-course lunch trip.

Passengers will board all three trains over a red carpet laid across the platform at Newcastle, Durham and Darlington stations before being handed their first glass of champagne.

A Northern Belle spokesman said: “We pride ourselves on recreating the golden days of rail travel, an era when nothing was too good for the pampered passengers.”

Readers of the authoritative Condé Nast Traveller magazine regularly vote the Belle into its list of the world’s top trains, saying “it’s all about the food – and the scenery”.

And the menus are now overseen by Brian Clark, one of the world’s top chefs who has worked in some of the world’s top restaurants and prepared meals for King Charles as well as celebrities like Madonna and Sir Rod Stewart.

The train, which was once part of the iconic Orient Express set-up, even has its own resident band to serenade passengers while they dine.

And an onboard conjuror strolls from table to table to add an extra touch of magic.

The trips are on May 8, 9 and 24, with fares starting at £365. For more details, see www.northernbelle.co.uk

1 . Contributed Full steam ahead ... Historic locomotive Tangmere hauls the Northern Belle over the Settle-Carlisle line Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Dining in style ... a passenger on the Northern Belle Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed All aboard ... happy passengers prepare to board the train Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Music track ... the train's resident musicians serenade passengers Photo: Submitted Photo Sales