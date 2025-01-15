LNER asks Northumberland kids to design the train and uniform of the future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young people have until the end of January to design the train or the rail uniform of the future, as part of Railway 200 celebrations.

LNER and the National Railway Museum are running two special competitions.

Youngsters up to the age of 11 are being asked to share their ideas of what kinds of uniforms people that work on the railway could be wearing in the future. The winner will see their design made for them by LNER’s uniform supplier, Dimensions.

For those aged 12 to 17, there’s a chance to visualise a train of the future, including designing the interior and exterior and considering the practicalities of building it. The winner will enjoy a journey in a driver’s cab and a visit to the driving simulator.

Winners will also get First Class LNER tickets.

2025 marks the bicentenary of the first passenger journey on the Stockton and Darlington railway - widely regarded as the birth of the modern railway.

Details at https://www.lner.co.uk/about-us/rail200/.