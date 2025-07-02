Families can stay inside the park at Gulliver’s World in Warrington – with ride access included in the price | Gulliver's World

The 2025 school holiday deal includes a family sleepover inside the Warrington theme park grounds – and prices start at £139 for four

Looking to treat the kids to a big adventure without breaking the bank? This family overnight break at Gulliver’s World in Warrington could be the perfect school holiday escape – with theme park access included and savings of up to 51% off standard prices.

You can book the deal now from just £139 for a family of four or £185 for six via Wowcher here.

Families will stay right inside the park grounds with a choice of fun themed accommodation – Tipi Tents or dinosaur-themed Lost World Dens for up to four, or larger Jungle Cabins for up to six. All options include park entry with over 25 rides and attractions to explore.

And if you’re visiting during peak dates, you’ll get two full days in the park included in your package. Off-peak stays include one day of entry – either the day you arrive or the day you leave.

We know how hard it can be to plan a memorable family break that doesn’t tip your budget over the edge – especially during school holidays, when prices often soar. That’s why this Gulliver’s World deal stands out: not only is it genuinely affordable, but it also bundles in everything you need for a fun, low-stress getaway. There’s no need to worry about transport to and from the park once you arrive – your accommodation is right on site, so you can wake up and stroll straight into the action.

The fact that meals aren’t included gives families the flexibility to bring their own picnic-style food or choose from a variety of on-site options, from classic hot dogs to child-friendly café bites. And for kids who get overwhelmed by huge parks, Gulliver’s is a more manageable size than some of the UK’s bigger resorts – while still packing in plenty of thrills across themed zones like Lilliput Land and The Lost World.

With dozens of family-friendly rides like this, Gulliver’s World is ideal for younger thrillseekers | Gulliver's World

It’s a break that feels special but doesn’t require months of saving or complicated logistics. Just pack the kids, hit the road, and enjoy the kind of carefree family time that’s getting harder to come by.

To book your Gulliver’s World break from £139, head to Wowcher now.

Inside the park, there’s plenty to keep all ages entertained – from rollercoasters and drop towers to gentle rides, themed lands, and even Gully’s Express Railroad. With eateries and kid-friendly facilities throughout, it’s ideal for families with children aged between two and thirteen.

This deal covers selected dates from February to October 2025 and includes school holidays – but with only limited breaks available at these prices, early booking is advised.

