Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland travel writer Keith Allan embarks on a family ferry trip from North Shields to Amsterdam.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keith: The prospect of our daughter and son in law arriving from Sydney, along with their two young children, Axel and Ari, set our little grey cells whirring. What could we do together for a special, few days away that didn’t involve a lot of travelling? Something on our doorstep would be handy. On the other hand a trip abroad wouldn’t half be exciting!

How about a ship plying the open sea with plenty of facilities for children that would take us to another land and a lovely country house hotel with smart rooms and good food, an outdoor swimming pool, woodland walks, bike rides along forest paths and nature watching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, it’s all aboard the DFDS ferry from North Shields to Amsterdam. Daughter Chloe and husband Nick’s car is packed to the gunnels and we, in our own wheels, with plenty of extra space should we need it, are much looking forward to a night on the North Sea.

The DFDS ferry heading for Amsterdam.

Chloe: The kids were so excited to explore the ferry; with dedicated play areas and plenty of space to run around; they had a blast. With young children in tow, dinner had to be early and we were given the perfect, large table right next to a window with the sea in full view.

“Look out for whales and dolphins,” we were told over the ship’s tannoy. And in a little classroom full of posters and pictures we got a talk from one of the crew members about how these clever creatures live and hunt.

A restful night (thankfully the sea was calm) and having a cabin next door to mum and dad had its advantages! The kids were straight in there to wake them up and then it was down to the cafe for a buffet breakfast with a wonderful choice of breads and pastries, cheeses, hams, fish and eggs. And great coffee, with Amsterdam now on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getting off the ship was a doddle and we lead the way on flat, smooth roads (not a pothole in sight) much enjoying the Dutch landscape, full of canals and huge modern windmills blowing in the wind. An hour later we arrived in the pretty town of Ermilo and just outside, cocooned in a forest of hardwoods, we pulled up at our hotel for the next four nights.

Ready for the off on the hotel bikes.

Keith: It’s a fine Edwardian, English looking building, which in 1912 Count Van Limburg-Stirum, Governor General of the Dutch East Indies, built. It has a rose garden, clipped box and yew. In 1947 it became an hotel and for the last 25 years the Sorensen family has been running it as a secret hideaway in the woods.

We are given a double apartment, modelled out of the old stable block, complete with thatched roof. Love at first sight! We soon find the heated, outdoor pool and it proves irresistible to the two boys and father Nick. But there’s plenty more things to tick off.

Chloe: Play tennis or hire a naturalist to take you on a fascinating, flora and fauna walk. And pretty soon a wolf watch! They disappeared from these parts more than a hundred years ago but now they are creeping back from the German border and there’s talk of dozens of wolf packs establishing themselves throughout the Netherlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We find the kitchen garden and play a game with the boys. “Hold on,” I say with a whisper. “Make sure there are no wolves waiting for us.” So we search around the raised beds of vegetables and herbs, making sure the coast is clear.

The accommodation was love at first sight.

“But look, there’s something over there,” I shout. But it’s only the head chef, Dennis Van den Beld picking a few things for dinner that night. “There are no wolves here yet,” he tells us with a big smile. Dennis is a fan of seasonal cooking and the menu speaks volumes. Scallops, Dover sole and turbot, beef, venison and dutch lamb, with a host of tempting puddings waiting for us each evening.

After a long breakfast (the best croissants and indulgent, French toast), a Dutch bicycle ride is on offer, via a fleet of hotel bikes. Dedicated cycle ways wind through oak and beech trees with the chance of spotting red squirrels. We make it to Ermilo, a thriving little town with an ancient windmill, charming shops, bakeries and coffee stops. A nice touch from a lady running her own clothes shop is a table set for tea and a plate of multi coloured macaroons, but only for her best customers. Guess what? She mentions the wolves. “They say they’re eating our pet dogs!”

Keith: On our final day we are feeling lazy and settle in to our sun beds by the pool. Looking forward to an early lunch, before leaving for the return ferry, my wife and I doze off in the sunshine. The children are in the pool again, screaming with excitement. I wake up with a start. “I’m sure I heard the cry of a wolf,” I say to my wife. “Don’t be silly,” she says with a howling laugh, “You were only dreaming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DFDS offers daily overnight sailings on its Newcastle - Amsterdam service with fares starting at £69 per person one way based on four people sharing an inside cabin with car. For more information or to book, visit www.dfds.com

The head chef in the kitchen garden.

Landgoed Hotel Het Roode Koper. +31 (0)577 40 73 93 [email protected] www.roodekoper.nl Double Room from € 305,00 per night with breakfast. Chef’s menu: from €70 per person or choose from the a la Carte Menu.