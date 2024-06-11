Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EasyJet has put its 2024 winter programme on sale, providing passengers from Newcastle Airport with even more choice when travelling to some of Europe’s most popular destinations.

From October 27, the airline will operate new year-round flights to Paris, six days a week starting at £26.99 as well as a new weekly winter service to Lyon from January 4 2025, starting at £29.99.

The Lyon route will provide more options to plan a ski holiday, alongside easyJet’s existing route from Newcastle to Geneva, which will increase to three times weekly during the winter season.

EasyJet is also offering more choice for passengers travelling to Amsterdam, with flights increasing to daily in winter.

EasyJet announce 2024 winter programme. Picture: Simon Williams.

Leon McQuaid, director of aviation development at Newcastle Airport, said: “We are delighted to see further investment from easyJet and even more choice for the North East travelling public to explore and enjoy some of Europe’s most popular and beautiful destinations.

“Paris is an amazing city that is renowned for its iconic landmarks, museums and cuisine – plus the route will offer our passengers even easier access to Disneyland Paris.

“We know our customers love Amsterdam – the city offers everything from tranquil boat rides through its picturesque canals to a vibrant art scene and world-class museums.

“Lyon and Geneva both also offer fantastic winter city break options whilst providing additional connectivity to a host of popular resorts during the ski season.”

The flights follow Newcastle Airport’s investment of over £20m in the passenger experience, redeveloping the security search area and refurbishing the majority of catering outlets in the departure lounge, as well the executive lounge’s multi-million pound redevelopment, which is now marked as one of the ‘flagship’ Aspire Lounges in the country.