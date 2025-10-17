A study has revealed Northumberland is home to the UK’s most haunted attraction, with more reviews mentioning ghosts than anywhere else in the country.

Betway analysed nearly 180,000 tourist reviews across 30 of the UK’s most famous haunted sites to uncover the spookiest spots to visit this Halloween.

Reviews were scanned for chilling keywords like ‘haunted’, ‘ghosts’, ‘eerie’ and ‘sinister’, revealing which landmarks left visitors feeling most unnerved.

Famous for its dark history and legends, torture chamber, and ghost tours, Chillingham Castle was crowned the UK’s most haunted location.

Dubbed Britain's most haunted historic castle, Chillingham is a 13th century, Grade 1 Star-listed stronghold in the heart of the county.

According to TripAdvisor, of the 1,306 reviews posted, 61.6% contained words linked to fear, hauntings, or the supernatural, cementing Chillingham’s reputation as the nation’s scariest site.

The castle also had the most reviews mentioning ghosts, with 30% referencing spirits like Lady Berkeley and John ‘Dragfoot’ Sage.

Another Northumberland location featured is Alnwick Poison Garden, ranking 23rd among the most haunted. Home to more than 100 toxic, intoxicating and narcotic plants, visitors can explore the garden’s deadly specimens while learning the dark legends behind them.